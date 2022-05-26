Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones 5 is almost complete

Harrison Ford has confirmed 'Indiana Jones 5' is "almost complete".

The 79-year-old actor - who plays the titular archaeologist in the long-running franchise - is "really proud" of the motion picture, and has told how he had a "wonderful experience" teaming up with director James Mangold and producers Kathy Kennedy and Frank Marshall.

Speaking during a surprise appearance at the Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on Thursday (26.05.22), he said: "We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film, featuring the music of John Williams.

"And I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy and Frank again. I'm really proud of the movie that we made. So, I'll be seeing you around campus."

The movie, which will be released on June 30, 2023, is yet to have an official titled attached to it.

Harrison's comments come after his 'Indiana Jones 5' co-star Mads Mikkelsen recently described the legendary actor as a "very nice, monster of a man" after he was blown away by how fit the Hollywood star - who turns 80 in July - is.

He said: "Not just as an actor, but physically. I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5am — and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometres.

"Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster."

Mikkelsen - whose role is not known at this time - also admitted it has felt like they were making a Steven Spielberg flick, even though the director was replaced by James Mangold.

He explained: "It felt like a Spielberg film, though it’s obviously James making it with the same vision.

"It just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s - and that’s in the fifth film as well.

“They’re going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic.”

Last summer, filming was delayed after Harrison suffered a shoulder injury.