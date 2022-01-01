Jodie Foster to lead fourth season of True Detective

Jodie Foster is set to star in the fourth season of True Detective.



The Oscar-winning actress has been cast as protagonist Liz Danvers in the anthology crime series True Detective: Night Country for HBO.



The role will mark Jodie's biggest television gig in over 50 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She will also executive produce the series.



The season will follow Danvers and yet-to-be-cast character Evangeline Navarro as they investigate the disappearance of the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.



Series co-writer Issa Lopez celebrated Jodie's casting on Twitter, writing, "It's out. Dreams do come true. Nightmares too. I can't wait for you all to see what strange, cold mysteries we're cooking."



No premiere date for True Detective: Night Country has yet been announced.



Jodie last appeared in a recurring television role in Gunsmoke from 1969 to 1972. She was seven years old when she debuted on the show.



The first season of True Detective starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in 2014. The second season aired in 2015 and starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn, while the third series in 2019 starred Mahershala Ali.