Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's father leaves hospital after suffering stroke

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle has been discharged from hospital five days after suffering a stroke.



Earlier this week, editors at TMZ reported that paramedics attended to the 77-year-old at his home in Rosarito, Mexico last Monday night after he reported experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He was later transferred him to a hospital across the border in California.



Soon after Thomas was released on Saturday night, he told MailOnline that the "severe" stroke was caused by a blood clot on the right side of his brain.



"I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive," he wrote in a message published by the outlet. "I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.



"I have been deeply moved by loving messages I've received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can't speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can."



Thomas explained that he is using a whiteboard to write down his thoughts as he is struggling to speak.



The retired lighting director also confirmed he would no longer be travelling to the U.K. this week to help celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.



Previously, Thomas underwent heart surgery days before Meghan, 40, wed Prince Harry back in May 2018.