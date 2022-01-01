Legendary talent manager George Shapiro dies

Talent manager and TV producer George Shapiro has died at the age of 91.



The producer and longtime manager of Jerry Seinfeld, Carl Reiner, and Andy Kaufman passed away of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on 26 May.



In a statement, Shapiro’s family commented, “Shapiro’s love of laughter and reverence for those who inspire it helped him build a career in comedy as an unabashed supporter of comic performers and comedy writers.”



Danny DeVito also shared a tribute for the producer, referencing their collaboration on the 1970s sitcom Taxi. DeVito would later play Shapiro in the 1999 Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon.



“George was one of the sweetest guys on the planet. We got to see that smiling face every Friday night during the Taxi days," he said. “He never missed a show. Peace brother.”



The Jeffersons creator Norman Lear also tweeted a tribute for Shapiro, writing, “One of the dearest people I have ever known, George Shapiro, just passed. I bless our friendship and, at 99, I’m sure I’ll see him relatively soon.”



Elsewhere, Jim Carrey, who starred as Kaufman in Man on the Moon, added: “Truly one of the loveliest of humans. A champion to so many of the brightest lights - a genuine classic. I loved him. Andy Kaufman loved him.”



And Sarah Silverman remembered Shapiro’s “childlike curiosity”.



“George Shapiro was pure joy, embodied a childlike curiosity, and loved his friends with everything he had. He connected people he felt should know each other and all those people had at least one thing in common - loving George," she added.