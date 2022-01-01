Shanna Moakler auctioning off engagement ring from Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler has listed her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker for auction.



The former model announced on Friday that she is auctioning off her old engagement ring from the Blink-182 drummer via Worthy.com.



The four-carat diamond ring was listed at a starting price of $51,000 (£40,300) - but Shanna is hoping to double that amount.



"I'm hoping it sells for $120,000. It was worth about $160,000," she told Us Weekly. "I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring. However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me."



The auction is scheduled to run until Sunday, but Shanna said it may last longer depending on interest.



The sale comes less than a week after Travis, 46, married Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino, Italy.



And Shanna insisted the timing between Travis's new marriage and selling his ring was a coincidence.



"I'm sure people would assume that (it's related to the wedding), but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves," the 47-year-old added.



Shanna and Travis were married between 2004 and 2008.