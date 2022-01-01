Matthew Morrison leaves So You Think You Can Dance for violating 'competition protocols'

Matthew Morrison is out as a So You Think You Can Dance judge because he failed to adhere to competition protocols.



The Glee star and Broadway veteran joined dancers Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Jojo Siwa as a judge for the show's 17th season, which premiered on 18 May.



However, he has now departed the role.



"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honour for me," Matthew said in a statement. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.



"I cannot apologise enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."



Two more pre-taped episodes will feature Matthew as a judge, with the So You Think You Can Dance team to name a new judge for the next stage of the competition - beginning on 15 June.



Fox, which produces the show, declined to comment on the nature of Matthew's competition violation.