Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff engaged - report

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are reportedly engaged.

The Maid actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger while attending the premiere of her new film, Stars at Noon, at the Cannes Film Festival in France last week.

Since then, a source has confirmed to editors at People that Margaret, 27, and Jack are set to wed.

Representatives for the star and music producer have not yet commented on the report.

The pair confirmed they were dating in March.

Margaret previously dated the likes of Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf, while Jack, 38, was in a relationship with Lena Dunham for five years until late 2017, and also dated German model Carlotta Kohl.