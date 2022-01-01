Jerry Bruckheimer not thinking about a third Top Gun film

Jerry Bruckheimer says there are no immediate plans to make a third 'Top Gun' film.

The 78-year-old movie producer has worked on 'Top Gun: Maverick' – the long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise's iconic action film – and says he wants to enjoy the reaction to the blockbuster before looking ahead.

Asked about the possibility of a third movie, Jerry told Deadline: "Let's ride this wave."

Fans have had to wait 36 years for a 'Top Gun' sequel and Jerry says it was never even close to happening until director Joseph Kosinski pitched the movie to Cruise during a meeting in Paris.

Bruckheimer – who has produced movies including 'Beverly Hills Cop' and 'National Treasure' – said: "It never really got that close; we never had a script, never had ideas.

"Joe went to Paris where Tom was shooting 'Mission: Impossible'; he had a look book and a poster. He wanted to make sure to do everything right including shooting in the jets with the actors.

"Tom lit up, and called the head of Paramount and that started the ball rolling."

The movie has given Cruise the first $100 million opening weekend at the box office of his Hollywood career and Jerry is not surprised that 'Top Gun: Maverick' is already proving popular across the world.

The producer said: "We make films for all audiences. 'Top Gun' is for everybody; it's all about the story and the characters and the ride we take them on.

"I don't care where you see this movie. You see it with packed audiences; it's playing all over the world. We have huge numbers in Europe and Asia."

Jerry added: "'Top Gun' and 'Pirates' (of the Caribbean) take you away from wherever you are in your life, watching the movie over the last few nights with an audience, people are really happy walking out of the theatre."