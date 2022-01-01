Robert Eggers considering change of filmmaking approach

Robert Eggers is considering making changes to his filmmaking approach.

The 38-year-old filmmaker recently helmed the historical epic 'The Northman' but the movie flopped at the box office and Robert fears he may have to change his style to satisfy studios due to changes in the film industry.

He told The Daily Beast: "I need to restrategise in terms of what I'm pitching to a studio. Like, how do I be me and survive in this environment? Because while they wouldn't have me anyway, I wouldn't want to direct a Marvel movie, and I'm also not going to try to get the rights to 'Spawn' or something either.

"I'm going to keep doing what I'm going to do. But I know that everybody's nervous right now, you know? Everybody's nervous. And it's justifiable."

Despite the disappointing box office figures, Robert is proud that critics enjoyed the movie and that is a fan base.

'The Lighthouse' director said: "It feels good when people like the film and understand the film, and it's done well critically and seems to be finding audiences. Of course that's satisfying. I'm proud of the film. Nothing's perfect, but I'm proud of the film."

Robert revealed that he was inspired to make the movie after a visit to Iceland and a meeting with star Alexander Skarsgard.

He explained: "I was not interested in Vikings and the macho stereotype, and the right-wing Nazi misappropriation of Viking culture cemented my disinterest as an adult.

"But when I went to Iceland, the landscapes were incredibly inspiring, and I wanted to know about the people who sailed there in the 10th century and didn't die. I became very passionate about the sagas, and the idea of a Viking movie appealed to me.

"Then a couple of years later, I had lunch with Alexander Skarsgard, and he had been trying to make a Viking movie for some time. The idea of doing it with Alex made it real, and he's the perfect person for it."