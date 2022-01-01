Thomas Brodie-Sangster started dating Talulah Riley after Pistol wrapped

Thomas Brodie-Sangster started dating Talulah Riley after they wrapped up shooting new TV show Pistol.

The Queen's Gambit actor and the Westworld actress met on the set of the six-part FX series, which follows the life of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.

Thomas plays music manager Malcolm McLaren and Talulah takes on the part of designer Vivienne Westwood in the project, and while the pair share some tense scenes, the 32-year-old insisted it wasn't awkward because they weren't in a romantic relationship during production.

"I wasn't dating her at the time," he explained in an interview for The Guardian. "Thankfully we're not too much like Viv and Malc."

Thomas and Talulah made their debut as a couple at a dinner in London in March.

In a recent interview for The Times, the 36-year-old revealed that she and her beau had been "good friends" for quite some time.

"We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did. And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends," she commented.

Previously, Talulah was married to Elon Musk between 2010-2012 and then again from 2013-2016.

Pistol is now streaming on Hulu.