Kevin Spacey to 'voluntarily appear' in U.K. over sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will "voluntarily appear" in the U.K. to defend himself against four sexual assault charges.

Officials at Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Thursday that the American Beauty actor had been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men as well as a charge of "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent". The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

Addressing the charges against him on Tuesday, Spacey said in a statement to Good Morning America that he is "confident" he can prove his innocence and will voluntarily appear in the U.K. to do so.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," his statement reads. "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Announcing the charges last week, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said, "The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Spacey, 62, fell from grace in late 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp claimed he had made sexual advances toward him when he was only 14 years old, following which more than 20 people made allegations of sexual assault, harassment or misconduct and inappropriate behaviour against him.

The House of Cards star has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and the majority of legal actions against him, apart from a lawsuit filed by Rapp in 2020, have been either dropped or dismissed.