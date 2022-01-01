Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff confirm engagement

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have confirmed their engagement.

The Maid actress was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger while attending the premiere of her new film, Stars at Noon, at the Cannes Film Festival in France last week.

After rumours began to circulate online, Margaret and Jack announced their plans to wed via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Oh I love him!" the 27-year-old wrote alongside a series of photos in which she is seen posing alongside the music producer and showing off her new ring.

Following the happy news, a number of the couple's celebrity friends posted congratulatory messages.

"So excited for you guys!!" wrote Britt Robertson, while Dianna Agron posted, "CONGRATULATIONS."

The pair made their official debut in March.

Margaret previously dated the likes of Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf, while Jack, 38, was in a relationship with Lena Dunham for five years until late 2017, and also dated German model Carlotta Kohl.