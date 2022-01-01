Bobby Brown concerned Whitney Houston biopic will focus on her personal life

Bobby Brown hopes the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic doesn't focus on her turbulent personal life.

Produced by Clive Davis, who helped bring the superstar to prominence, I Wanna Dance with Somebody promises to delve into Whitney's life and career.

But in a new interview with Billboard, Bobby shared that he hopes the project doesn't do a deep dive into his relationship with the singer.

"I truly hope that they let her rest and also let our relationship rest. I don't know anything about the biopic that Clive is doing," the R&B star said. "But hopefully, it won't dive into our relationship. Hopefully, it will be more about the music and not about her personal life."

Bobby and Whitney met in 1989 and formed a close friendship before tying the knot in 1992.

But throughout the course of their marriage, there were rumours of drug use and physical altercations, with the 53-year-old charged with battery following an incident in 2003. The pair divorced in 2007.

Whitney died at the age of 48 in 2012.

Bobby is currently promoting his new documentary Biography: Bobby Brown, which is airing on A&E.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody, starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney, Ashton Sanders as Bobby, and Stanley Tucci as Clive, is set to be released in December.