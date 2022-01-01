Simu Liu reflects on 'painful experience' of waxing body hair for Barbie movie

Simu Liu has described waxing his body hair for the new Barbie movie as one of the "most painful" experiences of his life.



In a new interview for The Independent, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor opened up about his preparation for the upcoming film.



"Waxing has been an education, to say the least," Simu said. "It was one of the most painful experiences of my life."



He added, "I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."



Simu stars in the new live-action Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, and Will Ferrell.



A first-look image of Margot in the iconic Mattel pink car was released in April.



Elsewhere in the chat, Simu also gushed over fan reactions to the project.



"Honestly, the discourse online is giving me life," the 33-year-old smiled. "With every casting announcement or bit of news, they're like: 'What is this?' And that's perfect - the less you know about it the better."



Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie is set to be released in July 2023.