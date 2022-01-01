JoJo Siwa fires back at critic of her judging on So You Think You Can Dance

JoJo Siwa has responded to a critic questioning why she's a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

On Monday, a Twitter user expressed their disappointment that fellow judge Matthew Morrison was departing the dance competition show and not JoJo.

"Dammit. I saw the headline "Judge Leaves #sytycd" and got all excited. Yes! @itsjojosiwa was out," they wrote. "But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison. Dammit!"

The follower added, "I thought he brought the Broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won't watch."

Last week, producers announced that Matthew was departing the seventeenth season of the show as he had failed to follow competition production protocols. His final episode is expected to air on 8 June.

JoJo later replied to the tweet, "Literally why tweet this?" before responding more fully with her resume.

"18 Years of Dance Knowledge. 4 Major dance TV shows. I've hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos," the 19-year-old fired. "If you don't like me that's okay... but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly."