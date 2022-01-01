Cameron Diaz hasn't been able to work out for eight months due to injury

Cameron Diaz has been having trouble staying in shape as a result of an injury.



In a new interview for Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop newsletter, the 49-year-old, who has retired from acting, revealed she hasn't been able to hit the gym for a full eight months.



"I'm still healing from an injured Achilles, so I've been away from working out for eight months," she explained. "I used to be really strong and really active, and I was made to sort of be still for a while."



The Mask star went on to compare the process of easing herself back to fitness to that of her journey as a new parent.



"For anyone who's been trying to come back from something like that - it doesn't have to be an injury; it can happen after giving birth or any process in life that stops you in your tracks - going easy on yourself is the way through it," Cameron continued. "Being so strong most of my life, I was used to going hard and leaning into my strength, and I've had to do the opposite."



The actress, who shares two-year-old daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, went on to reveal that she has adopted a makeshift fitness regime that mainly consists of lying on the floor.



"I took so many steps in my mind before I ever took an actual step," she explained. "I did a lot of lying on my floor, being with my body to understand what it needed: Maybe my hips needed to twist or my back needed to arch. I didn't force it into anything and just honoured the fact that I had an injury. It wasn't about jumping back into my usual workout."



However, Cameron now swears by her unusual workout, and added: "I feel like I'm stronger now than when I started."