Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock can 'reconcile' following Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith is hopeful Will Smith and Chris Rock can reconcile following the drama at the 2022 Academy Awards.



During the ceremony on 27 March, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian after he compared Jada - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.



In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada addressed the shocking incident, and acknowledged that it is her "deepest hope" that Will and Chris will one day meet up in order to reflect and heal.



"This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition, and to inform people about what alopecia actually is," the 50-year-old stated. "Now about Oscar night: my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."



Will apologised to Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event and followed it up with a lengthy apology on Instagram the next day.



He later resigned from the Academy and was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.



Elsewhere in the new episode of Red Table Talk, Jada addressed the 147 million people living with alopecia and noted that she has received "so much outreach" from those with the condition following the controversy at the Oscars.



"They don't talk about it because there is so much shame around it... people don't understand what alopecia is," she added.