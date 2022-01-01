Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.



Over the past six weeks, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Aquaman actress have been in court in Fairfax, Virginia for the televised and highly publicised trial.



Depp sued Heard for defamation for referring to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, and she countersued him for defamation after his then-lawyer Adam Waldman called her abuse allegations a "hoax".



On Wednesday, the seven-person jury reached a verdict in the case, with them finding Heard liable of defaming Depp.



The foreperson of the jury announced that they found Heard's statements about her marriage to be "false" and they conveyed "a defamatory implication" to someone who saw it other than her former partner. The jury also found she acted with "actual malice".



Depp was awarded $10 million (£8 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million (£4 million) in punitive damages in relation to the defamation lawsuit.



However, Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter figure to $350,000 (£280,000) in accordance with Virginia law.



In addition, the jury found that Depp defamed Heard on one of three counts relating to a statement made by his former attorney.



The 36-year-old was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million) in compensatory damages but nothing in punitive damages.



Heard, who was in court for the decision, released a statement soon after.



"I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly," she commented.



Meanwhile, Depp issued his own statement, in which he declared that "a new chapter has finally begun".



"Six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," the 58-year-old stated.



Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2016.