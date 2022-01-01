Chris Hemsworth confirms filming has started on Furiosa

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel has started filming.

Chris Hemsworth - who stars in the much-anticipated movie alongside Anya Taylor-Joy - has confirmed the news via Twitter, posting an image of a clapperboard from the set of 'Furiosa'.

Chris, 38 - who is perhaps best known for playing Thor in the Marvel movies - captioned the image: "A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOSA (sic)"

The highly-anticipated film serves as both a spin-off and a prequel to 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury Road', which starred Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron alongside Tom Hardy.

'Furiosa' was initially handed a release date of June 2023, but it's subsequently been delayed until May 2024.

Charlize played the part of Imperator Furiosa in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' - but she later admitted to clashing with Tom on the set of the movie.

The actress confessed to having a difficult time on set, acknowledging that it became a matter of "survival" for her.

She shared: "I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, ‘This is scary for you, and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be nice to each other.’ In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival."

Tom, 44, also accepted that the shoot was a difficult experience.

He said: "I think in hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways.

"The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."