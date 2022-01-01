Arden Cho turned down Teen Wolf movie role over pay disparity

Arden Cho passed on a role in the new Teen Wolf movie due to salary inequity.

Back in February, reporters at Deadline claimed the actress, who portrayed Kira Yukimura in MTV's show Teen Wolf, turned down an offer to appear in the upcoming Teen Wolf revival film due to pay disparities between the cast. An insider told the outlet Arden was offered half as much money as her counterparts.

In an interview with The Cut, the star confirmed the report.

"I think I was actually offered even less," she revealed.

However, Arden denied Deadline's insider came from her camp and insisted: "I probably would've never shared (the story)."

She also declined to reveal how she discovered how much her fellow cast members were offered, saying only that she does "appreciate artists who are a little bit more transparent because they realise that we're all important".

And the 36-year-old asserted that she is not alone in the pay disparity problem.

"I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over 10 Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts," she added. "Sometimes you don't have a choice to say 'no.' Sometimes you just need it. You've got bills to pay."