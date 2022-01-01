Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt expecting second child

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are gearing up to welcome baby number two.



The reality TV stars took to social media on Wednesday to announce that they are expecting a sibling for their four-year-old son Gunner Stone.



“My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long! Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again!” wrote Heidi alongside a photo in which she showcases her growing baby bump for an Us Weekly magazine cover. “Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful I used We are so excited for the journey ahead. Miracle baby #2 is on the way!”



In addition, Spencer shared his excitement over the news.



“Beyond answered prayers for miracle baby number 2!!!! So happy for the Pratt Fam expanding!!!” the 38-year-old added.



Back in January, Heidi and Spencer opened up about their desire to expand their family and revealed that the 35-year-old had undergone a hysteroscopic polypectomy, which removes benign polyps from the uterus, several months earlier.