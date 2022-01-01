Léa Seydoux didn't understand Crimes of the Future script

Léa Seydoux didn't understand David Cronenberg's script for Crimes of the Future.

In The Fly director's latest body horror movie, Seydoux plays Caprice, who along with performance and romantic partner Saul (Viggo Mortensen), takes part in an artistic practice involving the growth and removal of new organs on stage before a live audience.

In an interview with IndieWire, the No Time to Die star admitted she didn't understand the script or know what she was doing on set most of the time.

"I didn't understand it," she said of the screenplay. "I didn't know what I was doing. But I had to make the choice and I think that worked."

When the project first came her way, Seydoux was in talks to play Timlin, an investigator with the National Organ Registry, and the lead character of Caprice went to Natalie Portman. However, when Portman left due to scheduling conflicts with Thor: Love and Thunder, Seydoux took the bigger role and Timlin went to Kristen Stewart.

The French star wasn't the only clueless castmember - Stewart recently revealed she didn't understand the film until she watched it in full at the Cannes Film Festival.

"(I told Cronenberg on the phone before I was cast), 'I have no idea what this movie is about but I'm so curious and maybe making this movie we can figure it out.' I was like, 'I'm sure you know what it's about,'" she recalled at a press conference. "But we spent every single day after work, all the actors, being like, 'What the f**k are we doing?' But then I watched the movie last night I was like it's so crystal clear to me."