Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on 'very painful' rift with Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker has candidly discussed her "very painful" feud with Kim Cattrall in a new interview.

The Sex and the City actress appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on Thursday, and during the discussion, spoke candidly about the tension with her former co-star.

Admitting it's "very hard to talk about the situation with Kim," Sarah explained the rift between them started in 2017, when a third Sex and the City film was in the works.

Sarah insisted the movie plans "fell apart" over contractual demands Kim made of producers at Warner Bros.

"They didn't feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn't do the movie because we didn't want to do it without Kim," she recounted. "Were we (she and co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon) disappointed? Sure. But it happens."

After the movie failed to go ahead, Sarah noted, "There were just a lot of public conversations about how she (Kim) felt about the show."

Last month, Kim told Variety she thinks "the original show is really amazing", but would not come back for reboots, including TV revival And Just Like That..., because "it was a different time".

When asked if the main cast were friends, she explained, "I guess it's how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren't my friends. It was professional."

Responding to Kim's words in her interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah confessed she found the comments to be "very painful" as they didn't reflect "our experience" - referencing Kristin and Cynthia.

"There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf... There has been one person talking," the 57-year-old added. "I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I'm responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn't anyone else who's ever talked about me this way."