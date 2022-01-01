Gwyneth Paltrow advises Kourtney Kardashian on managing a blended family

Gwyneth Paltrow has offered Kourtney Kardashian advice on how to manage a blended family.

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Poosh founder Kourtney paid the Goop mogul a visit to discuss collaborating on a candle collection.

During the chat, Gwyneth asked Kourtney about her living situation with fiancé Travis Barker.

The reality TV star established that she and Travis have been together for “a year and four months,” and that she was not living with the Blink-182 drummer following their engagement last October.

“My husband and I did not live together until we'd been married for a year,” Gwyneth revealed, noting that she and Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk made the decision “mostly for our kids”.

Through her marriage to Brad, Gwyneth is stepmom to his daughter Isabella and son Brody. She also shares two teenage children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

“It’s hard in a way, you know, the step-parenting thing,” the 49-year-old confessed, adding: “That second marriage is like, it’s so beautiful. It’s such a good opportunity to do it.”

While Travis is Kourtney’s first husband - having never married her previous partner Scott Disick - she called Gwyneth’s story “really inspiring”.

Kourtney, 43, shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott, while Travis is father to 18-year-old son Landon, 16-year-old daughter Alabama, and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis had an unofficial wedding after the Grammy Awards in April, and officially tied the knot last month.