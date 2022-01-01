Matthew Morrison denies claims of inappropriate behaviour on So You Think You Can Dance

Matthew Morrison has rejected accusations of inappropriate behaviour on the set of So You Think You Can Dance.

Last week, the Glee star and Broadway veteran announced he would be departing his gig as a judge on the dance show as a result of him not abiding by "competition production protocols". Executives at Fox declined to comment on the nature of Matthew's competition violation, but a source later alleged to People that he was "fired" over "an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant".

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Matthew posted a video in which he vehemently denied the allegation.

"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he began. "So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show."

Matthew then read out the message he allegedly sent to the contestant.

"Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things," the 43-year-old commented.

"The end," he continued. "I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years, and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show. It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait. I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better."

Matthew's replacement has not yet been announced.