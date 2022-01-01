Queen Elizabeth II 'deeply touched' by response to Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II was "humbled and deeply touched" by the public response to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The British monarch marked 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth by holding four days of celebrations over the weekend, starting with the Trooping the Colour parade in central London on Thursday morning. Following a star-studded concert outside of Buckingham Palace on Saturday night, the tribute culminated in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, which included Ed Sheeran performing his song Perfect.

To mark the close of the event, The Queen made a surprise appearance on the balcony of the palace, smiling at the thousands of well-wishers in the crowd outside.

Reflecting on the past few days, the 96-year-old noted that she was thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," she wrote in a statement.

The Queen missed the Epsom Derby Platinum Jubilee event on Saturday, with her daughter Princess Anne stepping into her place. However, the royal made an appearance in a sweet pre-recorded sketch with Paddington Bear which aired during the concert later on in the day.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family. I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," the monarch continued, adding: "I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."