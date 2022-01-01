Woman claims Bill Cosby forcibly kissed her when she was 14

A woman has accused Bill Cosby of forcibly kissing her when she was a teenager.



On Friday, Kimberly Burr testified before a court that the actor took her into a movie set trailer, grabbed her by the arms to prevent her from moving, and kissed her, back in 1975.



Burr’s first-time public testimony was part of a lawsuit launched by Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 - also in 1975.



Cosby was not present in court for the testimony. Burr is not a part of the lawsuit.



“I was struggling to get away. It was very shocking,” she alleged.



Burr also testified that Cosby invited her, her mother, and other family and friends to act as extras on the film Let’s Do It Again after meeting them previously at a tennis tournament.



She alleged that when on the set, Cosby invited her into his trailer alone to help him straighten a bow tie he would wear for a scene.



“He immediately grabbed me,” she claimed. “He started kissing me, all over my face, tongue down my throat.”



Burr did not immediately tell anyone about the alleged incident because her movie set experience “was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.



She added, “I didn’t want to ruin everything for everyone.”



A spokesperson for Cosby, 84, rejected Burr’s testimony.



“These are just allegations made up to support Judy Huth, whose claims are not factual at all,” they said, according to The New York Times.



Cosby has been the subject of numerous sexual assault allegations in recent years, and in 2018, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand.



The verdict was overturned two years into his sentence due to a "due process violation".