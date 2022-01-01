James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood returning for new season of Westworld

James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood have confirmed they will return for season four of Westworld.

The actors made an appearance at the ATX Festival for a panel with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and fellow castmates Jeffrey Wright and Luke Hemsworth on Saturday.

During the conversation, Marsden revealed his character, Teddy, would return in the upcoming season.

“Sometimes you have to go away to come back,” he said, according to Deadline.

On the plot twist for his character, Marsden added, “We learn to speak cryptically on this show. This has been seven years of our show and yeah, it’s an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes.

“From the beginning, I didn’t know where it was all gonna go but I’m glad to see it now.”

And as Wood’s character, Dolores, died at the end of Westworld’s third season, Joy noted that she decided to “write a whole new character” for the star.

Wood teased: “She’s a normal woman living in a big city just trying to make it as a writer… Nothing ever happens to her, really. I think that’s all I can say.”

The Westworld cast also shared an exclusive clip of characters Bernard, as played by Wright, and Stubbs, portrayed by Hemsworth, at a diner together.

Season four is set to premiere on HBO on 26 June.