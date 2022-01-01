Dancer Gleb Savchenko dismisses Jana Kramer affair rumours

Dancer Gleb Savchenko has shut down rumours that he had an affair with Jana Kramer.



While walking the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet on Sunday night, the Dancing with the Stars alum addressed rumours of an affair with singer and actress Jana Kramer, who he was partnered with on the 2016 series.



Jana’s ex-boyfriend Ian Schinelli claimed in a recent interview with Us Weekly that the country singer had a fling with Gleb.



In response to these allegations, Gleb told Entertainment Tonight: “There’s a lot of acting, there’s a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know, when you dance and you train someone every day, and you’re up close and personal, you develop a certain connection.



“The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job was to make sure that we go really, really far.”



But Gleb explained that this on-screen chemistry never amounted to an off-screen romance.



“Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” he stated. “Whatever she might have said to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she’ll probably answer the same thing.”



The dance star concluded that he feels “sad” for Ian after hearing his allegations against Jana, adding: “I was totally surprised. She texted me, she’s like, ‘Dude, like can you imagine he said all of this? I’ve never, you know…whatever.’ So, but, absolutely not.”