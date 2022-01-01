Dwayne Johnson purchases house for his mother

Dwayne Johnson has treated his mother to a brand-new home.

Hollywood's highest-paid actor posted a series of videos on Instagram over the weekend showcasing the house he surprised his mother, Ata Johnson, with.

Captioning the first video - of Ata walking through the front door as Somewhere Over The Rainbow plays in the background - Dwayne wrote: “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry. These days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy.”

He further explained that he and his design team had spent eight weeks renovating the new abode.

And it's not the first time the 50-year-old has purchased a house for his doting mother.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That's my dream,’” he shared.

Dwayne said there is “no greater feeling” than making his mother happy.

In another clip, Ata can be seen walking into a room featuring “vintage ukuleles” and photos of their “ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa”.

In the last post, Dwayne wrote of the “Smackdown Rooms” his mother would keep in their various homes, which featured pictures and memorabilia from his time as top wrestler The Rock.

“These Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana. Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came," he told fans.