Adam Sandler explains how 'bad accident' led to black eye

Adam Sandler has explained how he ended up with a black eye as a result of a bedroom-related accident.



The comedy star appeared on Good Morning America on Monday with a large bruise under his left eye.



“This is something I have to discuss, right?” he began, referencing his injury.



Adam then detailed exactly how he suffered the black eye.



“I was in bed, middle of the night, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much,” he recounted. “I had my phone in the middle of the bed, I kicked my feet up to untuck it - the phone went flying, hit me in the head.”



However, the incident didn’t stop him from getting his sleep.



“I refused to acknowledge it,” Adam admitted. “I felt blood and said, ‘Ah, there’s something going on, but I got to sleep.’ Kept sleeping, woke up.”



Responding to host George Stephanopoulos’s labelling of the incident as “the most elaborate black-eye story”, the 55-year-old replied: “There’s nothing cool about this thing.”



He added, “It looks so cool. When I’m on the streets of New York, like, I see people going, ‘Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.’ I’m like, ‘Ah, it was a bad accident.’”



Adam was on the morning show to promote his new Netflix sports drama, Hustle.



The actor has appeared on live television with a black eye twice before - once on a 2014 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and again on Jimmy Kimmel’s 2015 special NBA Finals Game Night show.