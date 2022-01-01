Dave Chappelle donating Buffalo show proceeds to shooting victims and families

Dave Chappelle reportedly donated proceeds from his latest show to the victims and families of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York last month.



On 14 May, an 18-year-old man killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in the East Side neighbourhood. Investigators have deemed the incident to be motivated by racism.



Dave performed a last-minute set at Shea’s Performing Arts Centre in Buffalo on Sunday, with the 3,000-seat theatre selling out.



According to a spokesperson for the venue, Dave’s Sunday show was meant to honour the families of those killed in or wounded in the tragedy.



“He said, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognise the victims and for these families,’” Shea marketing and communications director Kevin Sweeney recalled, according to Deadline.



In addition, attendees also reported on Twitter that Dave told the audience he was donating the show’s proceeds to the shooting victims’ families.



The comedy star has not yet commented on the donation.