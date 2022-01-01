Zendaya doesn't know if she 'could ever be a pop star'

Zendaya is unsure about pivoting into music.

Previously, the star contributed songs to the soundtracks for the 2017 movie The Greatest Showman and the HBO drama Euphoria, and also released several singles between 2011 and 2013.

But when asked by Andrew Garfield whether she would consider becoming a pop star for Variety's Actors on Actors issue published Tuesday, Zendaya revealed she and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson had discussed the subject before.

"I was talking to Sam about this earlier," she said. "I was like, 'I don't know if I could ever be a pop star.' It's because as an actor, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like."

In addition, Zendaya explained that acting is her preferred means of creative expression.

"I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it's all you all the time," the 25-year-old continued.

To Andrew's suggestion that Zendaya's preference for acting over music was related to boundaries, she concluded: "Yeah, boundaries. Learning what's for me."