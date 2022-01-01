Julia Garner cast as Madonna in biopic

Inventing Anna star Julia Garner has reportedly been cast as Madonna in a new biopic.



According to Variety, Garner has been offered the role of the Queen of Pop in the forthcoming film.



The movie has long been in the works, with Madonna herself reportedly directing and handpicking its star.



Sources told the publication that Garner has emerged as the favourite of more than a dozen candidates, and is expected to accept the offer.



She has apparently beaten Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, as well as singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira, to the part.



The film is to be made under the Universal Pictures umbrella and will follow Madonna's early days in the New York dance scene, to her status as the '80s queen of reinvention.



When announcing the biopic, Madonna said she hopes it will, "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being, trying to make her way in this world".



"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision," the 63-year-old continued.



Fast & Furious producer Donna Langley won the script in a multi-studio bidding war, while former Sony Pictures chief Amy Pascal is attached behind the scenes.