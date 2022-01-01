Robert De Niro jokes about owning 'all' of Taylor Swift's albums

Robert De Niro has joked that he owns “all” of Taylor Swift’s albums.

In an interview for Variety to promote the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival, the actor and event co-founder Jane Rosenthal were asked what they thought of the popstar screening her short film, All Too Well, at the festival.

Robert didn’t indicate whether he had seen the project, but noted he was “probably” familiar with Taylor's music.

“I have all of her albums,” he laughed. “I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio. My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK…. We have a deal that when the chatter goes on, we go to chill (music). That’s the compromise. I go to spa (music) when I’m alone.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Robert shared that he is looking forward to seeing Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime documentary on the opening night.

“I’d like to see it. She’s been there a long time. I’ve known her since… years ago. She’s hung in there. She’s terrifically professional,” the star smiled.

The Tribeca Film Festival is set to take place between 8-19 June.