Julie Andrews rules out starring in The Princess Diaries 3

Julie Andrews has decided it is "too late" for her to make The Princess Diaries 3.

The legendary actress portrayed Clarisse Renaldi, the reigning queen of Genovia, in the 2001 hit movie, while Anne Hathaway played her granddaughter, Mia Thermopolis.

Rumours have swirled since the release of 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, that Julie and Anne would reteam for a third movie - but the star shut down that idea in a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us," the 86-year-old said, referring to director Garry Marshall's death in 2016. "(For) especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Julie reflected on the way in which Garry supported her ideas on the set of The Princess Diaries.

"When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, 'Where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for?'" she recalled. "I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."