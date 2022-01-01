Simu Liu shaken after 'altercation' with professional autograph seekers

Simu Liu was left shaken after an “altercation” with professional autograph seekers on Tuesday night.



After the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor promoted his book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story at an event in Philadelphia, Simu took to Twitter to claim that two people followed him and his team out of the building and proceeded to throw soda at the car he was travelling in.



“Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly. Look, I'm trying to have a real moment with my audience,” he wrote. “If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there's no chance in hell I'm going to sign for you. Don't cross that line.”



Simu went on to share a blurry photo of the autograph seekers in question and noted that the incident had been documented. He is planning on filing a report with local authorities.



After a number of fans expressed concern, the star took to Twitter again to insist he was fine and to thank them for their support.



“At the end of the day, it was just a couple bottles of soda but it's indicative of a really toxic culture of autograph seekers (not all, some) that are willing to cross personal boundaries just to make a buck. I'm not rewarding that behaviour,” the 33-year-old added.