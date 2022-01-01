Kourtney Kardashian upset with editors of The Kardashians over engagement episode

Kourtney Kardashian has voiced her frustrations over the way in which her engagement episode of The Kardashians was edited.

During the latest instalment of the Hulu series, the reality TV star was filmed speaking to her friend Stephanie Shepherd about how producers and editors framed episode four, which aired last month and was supposed to focus on Travis Barker popping the question to her back in October.

"They're, like, swirling us in with this drama. Especially when I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is, like, taking it as like, 'Let's take Kourtney, she's the chosen one to be the drama while shooting our show,'" she fired.

Kourtney then clarified that she was referring to the subplot of the episode which focused on how her ex-partner, Scott Disick, would react to the engagement news.

"We are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show, and give notes on episodes and make sure that our stories are being told," the mother-of-three said in confessional. "I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life. And it's time for our show to catch up."

Kourtney went on to claim that footage of her engagement was "two seconds" of the episode and that she was upset that it was "enabling" an "old narrative".

"I didn't even remember it until I, like, saw the cut of the episode...It wasn't, like, 50 per cent of the night like it's made to be made to be on, like, an episode," she continued. "It's enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn't really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this, like, fairy tale love story. That is my reality. I wish they would give us our respect. Why is the true fairy tale not being told?"

Kourtney and Scott dated between 2006 and 2015 and shared three children - Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

The 43-year-old officially wed the Blink-182 drummer last month.