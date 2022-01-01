Kim Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson over paternity scandal

Kim Kardashian didn't hold back when she discovered Tristan Thompson had cheated on her sister Khloé Kardashian.



As part of the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality TV star was shown at the exact moment she was informed that the sportsman had been unfaithful to her sibling again.



"No, I'm not f**king lying. I'm like shaking for her. My soul dies for her," she told her younger sister Kylie Jenner over the phone, before reading out details from Tristan's legal declaration in which he admitted having sex with Maralee Nichols on his 30th birthday.



Following Maralee's claim that she was pregnant with Tristan's child, the basketballer sought a paternity test.



"Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?" Kylie asked, while Kim continued: "Khloé threw him his 30th birthday, so he went home from the birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road - we can check his schedule - and then slept with this girl. I just sent it to him, and I go, 'Does Khloé know about this?'"



In a joint call, Kourtney Kardashian labelled Tristan's actions to be part of a "never-ending betrayal", while Kim shared that she was "so sad" for Khloé as she knew her sister "wants a baby boy" one day.



"She doesn't deserve this. This has to be her final sign," Kylie insisted.



At the end of the episode, Kim was seen speaking to Khloé on the phone and asking her to look at a report she had sent her.



"What the f**k is this?" the 37-year-old questioned, before the screen cut to black.



In January, Tristan confirmed he was the father of Maralee's son Theo - who was born in December - and issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend.



Khloé and Tristan are parents to four-year-old daughter True.