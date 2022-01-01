Hilary Swank rescues dog while filming in New York

Hilary Swank recently rescued a dog while shooting a movie in Albany, New York.

After losing her pet dachshund Blue earlier this week, Chelsea Blackwell began searching the streets of the city.

She stumbled across a film set, where the camera crew informed her that Hilary had found the dog, and a short time later, the Oscar-winning actress appeared in a car with Blue on her lap.

"I was like, 'No way,'" Chelsea told the Times Union. "As soon as she got out of the car, I kissed Blue and said, 'Thank you so much.'”

Chelsea added that she found Hilary to be very humble.

"She's not the type of person who's going to blow the horn telling people what she did," she continued to the outlet.

No details of the project Hilary was filming have been shared, but according to her IMDB page, she's currently shooting new movie Ordinary Angels.