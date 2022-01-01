Julie Andrews isn't sure what character she voiced in Aquaman

Julie Andrews has no idea what character she voiced in the 2018 superhero film Aquaman.

In a new interview for Vanity Fair, the legendary actress reflected on some of the voice acting she has done in recent projects including the Despicable Me movie and TV series Bridgerton.

However, Julie confessed that she isn't sure who she played in the underwater blockbuster.

“Apart from Despicable Me and Bridgerton, and umm … I’m not going to mention Aquaman, where I play some kind of a sea serpent or something,” she said. “But what interesting things to get one’s voice into!”

Her character was Karathen, a mythical leviathan who allies with Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Julie went on to note that she enjoys “wonderful” voice acting work as it is not as exhaustive as live-action films.

“I don’t have to get hair and make-up anymore. I just go into the studio and do my voiceovers. It’s a whole other kind of moviemaking. You just chuck everything at the wall and they take what they want out of it. So, there’s a lot of experimentation,” the 86-year-old added.