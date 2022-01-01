Johnny Depp's lawyer calls rumours of romance between them 'sexist'

Camille Vasquez has slammed rumours of a romance between her and Johnny Depp as “sexist”.



Speaking to People, Depp’s lawyer Vasquez said she was disappointed in those perpetuating rumours of a romance between the pair.



“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny,” Camille prefaced her comments.



She added that Johnny has been a friend and client for four-and-a-half years.



Calling the gossip “an unethical charge being made”, the high-profile case lawyer argued: “It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”



To the claim that she was too physically intimate with Johnny during his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Camille noted her “Cuban and Colombian” heritage: “I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.



“This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him. And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it’s holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it.”