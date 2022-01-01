Ray Liotta's daughter posts tribute to late dad

Ray Liotta’s daughter has Karsen posted a touching tribute to her late father.



The Goodfellas actor died suddenly in his sleep on 26 May aged 67, and now Karsen has opened up about his death on Instagram.



In her post, captioning a photo of the pair together, she wrote: “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”



Liotta died while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. He is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and Karsen, whom Liotta shared with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace.