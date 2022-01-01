Sam Worthington joins Kevin Hart in Lift

Sam Worthington will star with Kevin Hart in 'Lift'.



The 'Avatar' actor has boarded the cast of the Netflix movie with Burn Gorman, Jean Reno and Jacob Batalon.



F. Gary Gray is directing the flick that will also star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Ursula Corbero, Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra and Paul Anderson.



The film will see Hart play a master thief who is wooed by his former girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a plane flying from London to Zurich.



The movie is being produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th and Idaho, and Hart and Brian Smiley for HartBeat Productions.



Gray, Brent O'Connor and Patricia Braga are all executive producing the film.



'Lift' forms part of Hart and HartBeat Productions' creative partnership with the streaming giant. The companies are also working on the movie 'Me Time', a comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall.



Sam will reprise his role as Jake Sully in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' – the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar' – and has teased the movie will be "mind-blowing and marvellous".



He said: "It’s great to be a part of such an amazing family and have that longevity.



"Jim [director James Cameron] is a very loyal man and he keeps the same people on board, but I’m a very small cog in this.



"There’s a big creative team behind it, and from what I’ve seen, it’s mind-blowing and marvellous what they’re coming up with."