Hayden Christensen 'saddened' by racism aimed at Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram

Hayden Christensen has spoken out against racist comments thrown at actress Moses Ingram.

The Star Wars actor spoke to ET Canada about his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses.

Asked whether he’s seen the racist remarks hurled at Moses online, Hayden replied: “I’ve heard a little bit about that and, obviously, it really saddens me.”

Hayden and Moses work side by side in the Disney+ series as Darth Vader (Hayden) and Reva the Inquisitor (Moses).

“I think the world of Moses. She’s not only a lovely person and human being, but an incredibly talented actress,” Hayden continued.

“The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive. So, I mean, I hope by the end of the series, people are coming around.

“I think she’s done a great job and I think (Reva) is an important character and people will come to realise that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hayden discussed his relationship to the Star Wars fandom over the years. The 41-year-old first joined the franchise for 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

“It’s just been an incredible opportunity to get to continue with this character and come back to Star Wars after all of these years,” he said, referencing the break between his role as Anakin Skywalker on the prequel series of films and now. “So, to get to continue my journey with them is hugely meaningful.”