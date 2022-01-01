Matthew McConaughey hopeful new gun control measures in the U.S. will bring about change

Matthew McConaughey has declared that "something has happened" in response to new U.S. gun control measures being brought in.



The Free State Of Jones star issued a statement of support on his Instagram Stories for the bipartisan group of United States senators who have agreed to a framework of managing gun violence in the country.



Senators announced on 12 June that they would implement an enhanced review process for people who want to purchase firearms and are under the age of 21, penalties for straw purchases, more funding for school resource officers, an expansion of mental health programs in schools, and an expansion of mental health services for children and families, Fox News reports.



It comes after the horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in May, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.



McConaughey, an Uvalde native, told followers: "For the first time in 30 years, 'something' has happened. The Senate has agreed on a bipartisan framework of policies that can enhance gun responsibility in America and save lives.



"'Something' has been done in the effort to stop some of the deranged individuals that, with every horrific act, abuse and hijack the Second Amendment. 'Something' has moved that we hope can help deliver on our shared effort to make the loss of so many lives matter."



He then congratulated the senators on their achievement.



"I do offer a firm handshake and a sincere 'thank you' to the members on both sides who came together and laid out this framework that can advance gun responsibility and save lives," the 52-year-old stated.



However, Matthew recognised there was still a lot of "hard work" for both parties to do, and encouraged "everyone at the table to act in good faith".