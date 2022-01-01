John Stamos 'disappointed' by Bob Saget's In Memoriam snub at Tony Awards

John Stamos felt "disappointed" that his late friend Bob Saget was omitted from the 2022 Tony Awards' In Memoriam segment.

The actor took to Twitter to express his disappointment before the theatre awards show kicked off at the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday night.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards," he wrote about his late Full House co-star. "Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.

"Let's make some noise about this everyone - and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."

The In Memoriam segment, which was accompanied by a performance by Billy Porter, did not feature Saget, who died in January aged 65. Late stars honoured during the tribute included Sidney Poitier, Stephen Sondheim, and William Hurt, reports People.

Introducing the segment, presenter Laurence Fishburne said, "Since the theatrical community last gathered as one to celebrate our art, we have lost great number of cherished friends and colleagues. Many were familiar to generations of theatregoers, theatre lovers who were transported by their performances onstage or moved by their voices on cast albums."

Saget made his Broadway debut in The Drowsy Chaperone in 2007 and appeared in Hand to God in 2015.