Amber Heard believes social media treatment during Johnny Depp trial was not fair

Amber Heard believes the way she was treated on social media during her trial against Johnny Depp was not fair.

Following a sensational six-week trial in Virginia, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won his defamation case against his ex-wife on 1 June, with the jury finding Heard liable of defaming Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Breaking her silence on the verdict in an interview with NBC News, the Aquaman actress addressed the negative social media coverage she faced during the trial.

"I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally," she said in a preview clip released on Monday.

"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

The 36-year-old, who was married to Depp between 2015 and 2016, told interviewer Savannah Guthrie that she understands why the jury ruled in his favour.

"How could they not come to that conclusion?" she stated. "I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor.

"How could they after listening of three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was an uncredible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth."

Depp was awarded $10 million (£8 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million (£4 million) in punitive damages by the jury, but the latter figure was reduced to $350,000 (£280,000) in accordance with Virginia law.

The jury also ruled that Depp defamed Heard on one of three counts relating to a statement made by his former attorney and she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million). She intends to appeal the verdict.

Heard's interview with NBC News will air on TODAY on Tuesday and Wednesday morning and in an hour-long Dateline special on Friday.