Tom Hiddleston 'pleased and privileged' to address Loki's gender and sexuality in series

Tom Hiddleston feels privileged that he's been able to play Loki as genderfluid and bisexual in his Disney+ show.

The star spoke with Lily James for Variety's Actors on Actors series about his portrayal of The God of Mischief in the TV series, which began airing in 2021.

During the interview, the actor said he felt it was "really important" to show those aspects of his character, who he has been playing on the big screen since 2011's Thor.

"Back from my early days of researching the character in the ancient myths, the identity of Loki was fluid in every aspect and in gender, in sexuality. It hadn't emerged in the stories we've told and I was really pleased and privileged, actually, that it came up in the series," he smiled.

In the show's third episode, a female version of Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino, asks Tom's Loki if he's dated any princesses or princes in the past - to which he replies "a bit of both". In a video teaser for the series, Loki's gender is listed as "fluid" on a booking sheet.

Tom called these details "a small step", acknowledging there was "so much more to do" for queer representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reflect the world we live in, so it was an honour to bring that up," Tom said. "It was really important to (director) Kate Herron and (showrunner) Michael Waldron, and I'm pleased that we could bring it into our story."