Taika Waititi dodges Rita Ora engagement question during interview

Taika Waititi avoided addressing rumours he's engaged to Rita Ora by pretending to have technical difficulties during an interview.

It was reported last week that the Thor: Ragnarok director was engaged to marry his pop star girlfriend, and he was asked to address the speculation during a joint interview with his Lightyear co-star Chris Evans on U.K. TV show This Morning on Monday.

Towards the end of the chat, presenter Phillip Schofield coyly wondered if more congratulations were in order after wishing Chris a happy birthday and mentioned "wedding bells", to which Taika changed the subject and joked, "You can congratulate me, it’s (my birthday) in August! Let’s talk about my birthday."

He then pretended to have technical difficulties by holding his ear and saying, "What? You’re breaking up... Gone", as he removed his earpiece and threw it away. Taika then held his pose, as if his video had frozen, to avoid answering the question.

"Should I not ask about Rita? Regardless, she’s gorgeous, we love her here, she’s always a great guest and congratulations!" Phillip commented, to which both Chris and Taika saluted the camera and said goodbye.

Taika and Rita began dating last year. According to The Sun, they are planning to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony before having a big bash in London.